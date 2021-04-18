We start today’s deals with some nice alternatives for anyone who’s been looking for a new iPad. We’re not sure if we will get new iPads during the upcoming Apple “Spring Loaded” event that’s scheduled for April 20, but maybe that’s why we keep on getting great savings on the latest iPad Pro models. You can get the new 12.9-inch Pro model with 128GB of storage space and WiFi-only support for $949 with $50 savings on its Silver variant, but if you want to save more, grab the Space Gray model, as it’s $52 off, leaving it at $947.

Of course, you can also choose to score $100 savings when you grab the 256GB storage variant since it’s selling for $999. Get the same $100 savings on the 512GB option in Space Gray, as it can be yours for $1,199, even though I’d suggest you consider the Silver variant, as it’s getting a whopping $120 discount, meaning you can get one for $1,179.

Now, if we focus on the smaller, 11-inch iPad Pro, you can grab one starting at $749 with $50 savings when you choose the WiFi-only option with 128GB storage. Double the storage and still manage to squeeze in a $49 discount, which leaves it at $850. Unfortunately, the 512GB is not on sale, but you can score a $100 discount when you grab the 1TB storage option in Space Gray. The Silver model will only get you $70 savings, but it’s still not a bad deal since you can get yours for $1,199 and $1,179, respectively.

Now, the latest iPad Air is also getting some love. You can grab a new model with a 10.9-inch display, Wi-Fi support, and 64GB of storage space for just $559, which translates into $40 savings. And if you want more storage space, you can grab the 256GB option for $699 after a $50 discount applied to every color variant, except for the Silver one. You can also get your hands on a new 10.2-inch iPad and save $34. Unfortunately, the only one on sale is the 128GB option in Gold, which sells for $395.

And if you’re already planning on getting a new tablet, you must also consider getting a new Apple Pencil. The second-generation Apple Pencil is currently getting a $9.99 discount, which means you can get yours for $115. This model is compatible with the latest iPad Pro models, as well as the fourth-generation iPad Air. And if you have an older model or go for the latest 10.2-inch entry-level variant, you can also grab the first-generation Apple Pencil for $94 after a $5 discount.