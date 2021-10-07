We keep on getting killer deals from Amazon.com, and this is an excellent moment for anyone who’s been planning to get a new Smart TV. For instance, you can pick up the all-new Insignia 55-inch F50 Series Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV for $450 after a 31 percent discount, meaning you can pick one up and still manage to score $200 savings. In addition, the larger 65-inch model is getting a $220 discount, which means you can get yours for $580.

If you’re looking for smaller screen sizes, you can also check out last year’s Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV that’s now available for $350 after a $100 discount. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can pick up the 24-inch option that’s up for grabs at $120 after a 29 percent discount that will get you $50 savings.

Toshiba’s latest Fire TV Smart TV is also on sale. You can get the 65-inch C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $540 after a $180 discount. The larger 75-inch variant is getting a 25 percent discount, which means you pick one up for $750 after a $250 discount. And if you’re interested in a smaller display with a more affordable price tag, you can get the 43-inch model for just $300, which is great considering that this model gets you $50 savings. Previous Toshiba models are available for $160 with $40 savings if you’re willing to settle for a 32-inch model.

You can also save big bucks on several Hisense smart TVs, including the latest 65A6G 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for $510, which means you can save $90 when you choose this option. The larger 75-inch model goes for $790 after scoring a $160 discount. The smaller 43-inch model starts at $310 if you’re interested, and you still get to save $40 upon purchase.