We keep on getting killer deals from Amazon.com, and this is an excellent moment for anyone who’s been planning to get a new Smart TV. For instance, you can pick up the all-new Insignia 55-inch F50 Series Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV for $450 after a 31 percent discount, meaning you can pick one up and still manage to score $200 savings. In addition, the larger 65-inch model is getting a $220 discount, which means you can get yours for $580.

If you’re looking for smaller screen sizes, you can also check out last year’s Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV that’s now available for $350 after a $100 discount. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can pick up the 24-inch option that’s up for grabs at $120 after a 29 percent discount that will get you $50 savings.

Toshiba’s latest Fire TV Smart TV is also on sale. You can get the 65-inch C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $540 after a $180 discount. The larger 75-inch variant is getting a 25 percent discount, which means you pick one up for $750 after a $250 discount. And if you’re interested in a smaller display with a more affordable price tag, you can get the 43-inch model for just $300, which is great considering that this model gets you $50 savings. Previous Toshiba models are available for $160 with $40 savings if you’re willing to settle for a 32-inch model.

    Insignia F50 Series Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV

    Toshiba C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

    Hisense 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV

You can also save big bucks on several Hisense smart TVs, including the latest 65A6G 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for $510, which means you can save $90 when you choose this option. The larger 75-inch model goes for $790 after scoring a $160 discount. The smaller 43-inch model starts at $310 if you’re interested, and you still get to save $40 upon purchase.




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
iPhone 13, iPad mini and iPad 9th gen are now available
Apple iPhone 13 series, new iPad mini, and iPad 9th gen are available today
The new Apple iPhone 13 Series are now available along with the iPad 9th Generation and iPad mini 6th generation of devices.
Jabra wireless headphones, smart displays and more are on sale today
We keep on getting amazing savings from Amazon and B&H, where you will find some of the best Jabra wireless earphones and more on sale
Sony’s X90J BRAVIA Smart TV, and other devices for your smart home are on sale
We keep getting amazing deals from Amazon.com, featuring the Sony X90J 65 Inch TV, Smart TVs from Samsung, TCL, and more on sale