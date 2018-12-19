Amazon has more and better iPad discounts right now

Maybe it’s the season, or maybe Amazon just wants you to get a new iPad for Christmas. The thing is that we saw discounts not so long ago applied to these devices. Now, we get an even better price.

Apple might not be doing so great in iPhone sales, but at least Amazon is helping out to sell their iPads. The latest Wi-Fi models with 32GB and 128GB storage options are getting huge discounts. You can save up to $100 if you want any of these devices. The 32GB versions are down to $229, and the 128Gb versions are $329. They will probably sell out soon, so you might want to hurry up if you are planning on buying a new iPad.