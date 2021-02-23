Amazon has announced its partnership with Mahindra Electric, which will enable it to include a fleet of 10,000 delivery vehicles in the form of three-wheeler TVs by 2025 in India. The announcement is in addition to the global commitment of 100,000 electric vehicles in the delivery fleet by 2030 announced in the Climate Pledge signed by Amazon.

These EV vehicles come from Mahindra Electric and are called Treo Zor. They have been deployed in seven cities so far including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore, and Lucknow. For the unaware, motorized three-wheelers are a common sight on Indian roads but Amazon will be using these for deliveries in the form of EVs.

We are committed to building a supply chain that will minimize the environmental impact of our operations. The expansion of our Electric Vehicle fleet to 10,000 vehicles by 2025 is an integral milestone in our journey to become a sustainability leader in the industry. We continue to work with several OEMs to build a fleet of ‘Made in India’ electric vehicles that ensure sustainable and safe deliveries of customer orders, and this partnership with Mahindra Electric is a testament of our commitment. Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon

The Mahindra Trio Zor is built to carry cargo. It can bear a 500kg load on the back and offers 125km of range on a single charge. It can be charged to full in just under 4 hours and has a top speed of 50 km/h. It was launched back in October 2020 and provides an advanced Lithium-ion Battery. The Mahindra Treo Zor has been designed and developed in India and offers best-in-industry performance

The partnership between Amazon India and Mahindra Electric is a welcome step which reaffirms India’s significant progress in the e-mobility industry, and highlights the role of auto makers and e-commerce companies to achieve our environmental sustainability goals. Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India

