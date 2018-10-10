Amazon discounts OnePlus 6 in India as OnePlus 6T goes public

The OnePlus 6T goes official on October 30 in the United States and India and on Amazon.in, the benies and incentives are piling on pre-orders as well as the “old” OnePlus 6, too.

For one, the marketplace is putting on a straight Rs. 5,000 ($67) discount on all stocked models of the OnePlus 6. That brings the 128GB model to Rs. 34,999 and the 256GB version to Rs. 38,999. Those buying a phone through October 15 are also eligible to get a free screen replacement as needed from Acko, a Rs. 12,000 value.

Meanwhile, those who a Rs. 1,000 pre-booking for the OnePlus 6T and then follow through with an order on November 2 or 3 will be able to get a free pair of USB-C earbuds as well as Rs. 500 cashback.

Of course, there are even bigger perks for those who decide to head to New Delhi (or New York) for the event or even participate in a creative contest.