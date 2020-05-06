Amazon India today launched a new benefit for its Amazon Prime members. Prime members in India can now enjoy an array of mobile gaming content with their membership. It includes access to free in-game content like collectible characters, upgrades, in-game currency, and Prime-only tournaments.

At launch, Amazon Prime will offer:

Stadium Unlock for World Cricket Championship 2

50 Gold and 10K Cash for Mafia City

Item chest and hero & skin trial cardsfrom Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Mystery Box from Words with Friends 2.

More games like Ludo King will be made available soon. Amazon plans to refresh the list on a regular basis with content launches planned every month.

To get access, you can simply download the game(s) from any App Store and log-in with your Amazon credentials. You can visit the list of games and content currently available here.