Amazon Prime

Amazon India today launched a new benefit for its Amazon Prime members. Prime members in India can now enjoy an array of mobile gaming content with their membership. It includes access to free in-game content like collectible characters, upgrades, in-game currency, and Prime-only tournaments.

At launch, Amazon Prime will offer:

  • Stadium Unlock for World Cricket Championship 2
  • 50 Gold and 10K Cash for Mafia City
  • Item chest and hero & skin trial cardsfrom Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Mystery Box from Words with Friends 2.

More games like Ludo King will be made available soon. Amazon plans to refresh the list on a regular basis with content launches planned every month.

To get access, you can simply download the game(s) from any App Store and log-in with your Amazon credentials. You can visit the list of games and content currently available here.

You May Also Like

Google Meet is now free for everyone with a Gmail account

Google Meet’s free tier will be available to all in the coming weeks and will offer features such as tiled view, scheduling, and real-time captions.

Xbox Series X still on track for Holiday 2020 launch, but games might be delayed

Microsoft’s chief of Xbox division, Phil Spencer, has assured that the company is still on track with its plans to launch the Xbox Series X later this year.

Apple says there is no evidence of hackers exploiting the Mail app vulnerability

Apple has acknowledged that the Mail app did have a flaw, but the company says it has found zero evidence that it was exploited by bad parties.