Amazon Prime

Amazon India today launched a new benefit for its Amazon Prime members. Prime members in India can now enjoy an array of mobile gaming content with their membership. It includes access to free in-game content like collectible characters, upgrades, in-game currency, and Prime-only tournaments.

At launch, Amazon Prime will offer:

  • Stadium Unlock for World Cricket Championship 2
  • 50 Gold and 10K Cash for Mafia City
  • Item chest and hero & skin trial cardsfrom Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Mystery Box from Words with Friends 2.

More games like Ludo King will be made available soon. Amazon plans to refresh the list on a regular basis with content launches planned every month.

To get access, you can simply download the game(s) from any App Store and log-in with your Amazon credentials. You can visit the list of games and content currently available here.

