Amazon has eliminated all single-use plastic in its packaging across its fulfillment centers in India. To recall, last year, the company had pledged to achieve this goal by June. Amazon India says that it has replaced packaging materials such as bubble wraps with paper cushions.

The company is also using “100% plastic-free biodegradable” paper tapes. Further, it added that all its 50-plus fulfillment centers in India were complying with the new guidelines. Additionally, the company is also collecting and recycling plastic waste equivalent to its usage at a national level from September 2019.

Amazon‘s announcement comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive last year. He urged Indians to put an end to the usage of single-use plastic by 2022. Amazon’s competitor Flipkart said last month that its reliance on single-use plastic across its supply chain had dropped by 50%.

“Our aim is to minimize environmental impact while elevating customer experience. While navigating through unprecedented challenges with the lockdown and pandemic in the last few months, we have continued to take progressive steps towards ensuring that we meet our commitment,” said Prakash Kumar Dutta, Director of Customer Fulfilment & Supply Chain at Amazon India, in a statement.

Source: TechCrunch