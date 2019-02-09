Amazon.in confirms more of what we know about the vivo V15 Pro

vivo’s latest flagship Android phone is about to hit the Indian market like a Bollywood “Pop” star. And it’s really going to pop if the company’s marketing tells us anything.

Amazon.in has launched its splash page for the vivo V15 Pro where customers can register for notifications on when the device goes on sale — the date’s officially February 20.

The first talking point is its 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, which has been heavily promoted even prior to today. The Chinese OEM has used servo-fed selfie cameras in its prior concept-level NEX and APEX phones. The second point? A triple threat in the rearside cameras with a 48-megapixel unit leading the way — admittedly, that sensor actually has 12 megapixels of effective resolution. The cherry on top is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

All of this is rumored to sell for around Rs. 30,000 or about $420. We’ll learn more in 12 days.