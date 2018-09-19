Android

Amazon.in promo for OnePlus 6T indicates short wait for launch

What is arguably OnePlus’s most important market is India: full of  bargain-hunting spec heads. They are intense and they are not to be messed with as a bloc.

The smartphone company — which is making an effort to generalize — has been the most forward in promoting and ensuring the presence of its brand ahead of a new release.

It’s done the same thing this week as its longtime online retail partner, Amazon.in. The marketplace is now promoting the OnePlus 6T as “coming soon” and an “Amazon Exclusive.” Customers can sign up to be notified of when they’ll come on sale as well as when the new Type-C Bullets will arrive.

