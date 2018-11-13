Amazon decided on its split HQ2 locations: NYC and Northern Virginia

A recent Reuters report, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, claims to know about Amazon’s second headquarter plans. Amazon is expected to make the announcement today, and it looks like the location for the company’s second headquarter has already been selected, and will be revealed.

New York and Northern Virginia is what the report suggests. This will be a split second headquarter, referred to as HQ2. Apparently, Amazon has started initially considering 238 candidates, as Reuters suggests. A more recent report suggested that from all the candidates, Amazon was in serious talks with Dallas, Long Island City in New York and Arlington near Washington, D.C.

Amazon is willing to invest $5 billion in its HQ2, which will also create jobs for 50,000 people. Naturally, cities and states found this very attractive, and even offered “tax breaks and other inducements” to lure Amazon and its HQ2 to them.

If the report is accurate, we should hear official news about the new locations shortly.