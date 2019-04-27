Other OS

Report: Amazon preparing high fidelity music streaming service

Amazon’s current music streaming services, Prime Music and Music Unlimited, will coexist in the future with a new offering the company is allegedly preparing. According to a recent report, Amazon is working on a high-fidelity music streaming service that will offer higher-than-CD-quality audio for a flat fee of around $15 per month. The company is also reportedly in talks with music rights-holders, and has allegedly signed at least one major record company.

It’s a better bit rate, better than CD quality. Amazon is working on it as we speak: they’re currently scoping out how much catalog they can get from everyone and how they’ll ingest it

Its main competitor, however, won’t be the likes of Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play Music, or even its own, other offerings. This service would appeal to audiophiles, and, as such, Tidal would be the main competitor to beat, and its $19.99 per month subscription that offers CD-quality lossless streams. Tidal also has a Master option with even higher-quality tunes, and Deezer also has a hi-fi service.

Via
The Verge
Source
Music Business Worldwide
