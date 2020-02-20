Today’s Amazon deals start with one of the best devices from 2019. The Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 128GB storage option is available in an unlocked version with a US valid warranty. This device is usually listed for $1,350, but right now, you can get it for just $850. That’s $500 you save, and you also get a pair of free AKG N700NC headphones. You can also go for the version with 512GB storage space and receive the same discount while paying $1,100, or $1,450 for the version with 1TB storage.

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL are also on sale in their unlocked versions. You save a little over $200 in the 64GB storage variant, meaning you can get yours for just $598, or you can go for the 128GB storage version and pay $699. The Pixel 4XL is also $200 off, so you would have to pay $700 for the version with 64GB storage or $800 if you want 128GB.

The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are also on sale, so you would only have to choose the size of your phone. They both are unlocked with 64GB in storage, but the regular version is $320 with $79 in savings, or you can go for the Pixel 3a XL that’s being sold for $426.21 with $52.79 in savings.

Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air is $50 off in its Wi-Fi + Cellular version with 64GB storage. This means you can get yours for $579, or you can get the Wi-Fi only version with 256GB storage for $597 with $52 in savings.

You can also get a new PlayStation 4 Pro with 1TB storage for $300. This gaming console is $100 off, and it’s a great choice if you don’t want to wait until the arrival of the next PS 5.