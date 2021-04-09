We have some excellent discounts on beautiful and powerful devices over at Amazon.com. First, we find the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 getting a $200 discount, which leaves it up for grabs for just $800 in Mystic Bronze. You can also go for the larger Galaxy Note 20 Ultra since it’s also getting the same $200 discount, meaning you can grab one for $1,100. Both devices are factory unlocked, and they feature 128GB of storage space, plus S Pen support. And remember that we won’t get a Galaxy Note refresh this year, which means that you will have the latest Note for quite a while.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is also on sale. You can get one for just $530 with 256GB of storage space in Aura Glow, unlocked for GSM networks. This means you save $569 off its regular price, but remember that this phone has been renewed, and it launched back in 2019. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is also on sale, and you can get one for $600 with $100 savings in any of its six color options.

You can also get a new OnePlus 8 in Glacial Green with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage space, a 6.55-inch Fluid Display with 90 Hz refresh rates, and a 48MP main camera sensor for $489.37 with $209.63 savings. You can also grab this phone from OnePlus.com, but you will only get $200 savings.

The Google Pixel 4 is also on sale, and you can get one starting at $479 with $320 savings if you want the Just Black color variant with 64GB of storage space. The Clearly white model sells for $498 with the same storage. And if you want the larger Google Pixel 4 XL, you can get the Clearly White variant for $640 with $259 savings. The Just Black version is more affordable since it sells for $580 after a $319.05 discount. And if you want extra storage, you can get 128GB. However, you will have to settle for the smaller options if you want to save some money. The 128GB variant of the black Pixel 4 can be yours for $550, while the white variant will set you back $730 with $169 savings.