Amazon gives us great deals, and it sometimes cuts down the prices of some interesting products as well. Today we have Samsung’s 70-inch 4K Smart UHDTV for just $578, dropping $100 from its previous price tag. You can save even more when you choose the 55-inch model that lets you save $230, meaning you only have to pay $348 for yours.

You can also get a new Xbox One S 1TB all-digital edition console for $171.84. This disk-free gaming console haves of $78 from its original price and you have plenty of storage space for your favorite games.

AirPods Pro are sold out almost everywhere. However, you can lock-in a discounted price for when they’re back in stock. They’re still available for $234.98 shipped, just remember that you will have to wait a bit before having them in your hands.

Logitech’s MX Vertical wireless mouse is now available at $80. This means $20 off its regular price. This mouse reduces muscle strain, and it’s also rechargeable.

If you want great sound for your room or living room, the Bose SoundTouch 10 wireless speaker s available for $160, that’s $39 in savings for you. Just stick to the black model, since the white one has no discount.

Another way of enjoying music is through a headset, and Razer’s Kraken gaming headset can be yours for $80. This is a Star Wars theme that is inspired by the Stormtroopers, or you can choose the green version that’s selling for just $55.

