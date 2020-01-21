More and more deals are available today at Amazon.com. This time we have selected some great flagships that are currently on sale, so it’s even better if you were already planning on upgrading your current smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ can be yours for $899.99, which is $200 off its regular price. This is an unlocked variant with 256GB storage space, and it also gives you 12 months US warranty.

Another great option is the latest Google Pixel 4. This device is currently $691.88, that’s $107.12 in savings in the 64GB storage option. You can also save in the 64GB variant of the Google Pixel 4 XL, that’s now available for $784.99 with $114 in savings. Both devices are unlocked for you to use in the network of your choice.

The LG G8 ThinQ is now available for $599.99 with 128GB storage space. This smartphone is also unlocked, and it comes with a US warranty.

Last but not least, the Sony Xperia 10 is $92 off, which leaves it at $257.99. You can also go for the Sony Xperia 10 Plus, which is on sale for $329.99, that’s $100 in savings. Both devices are also factory unlocked, and they also have a valid US warranty.

