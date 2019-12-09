More deals from Amazon are coming our way and they include smartphones, action cameras, convertible laptops and wearable speakers.
- The Google Pixel 4 XL is available in its 64GB variant for just $749. That means you save $150 for an device you can use in any network since its an unlocked device. The 128GB variant is also $150 off, so you would only have to pay $849.
- If you want an new action camera, the latest GoPro HERO8 Black is just $347 in its base package, which means you’ll save $52.99.
- The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage space with Microsoft Surface Pro black signature type cover is available for $749.99. That’s $249 in savings, but you can save up to $614 if you go for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option that’s currently available for $1,285.
- Last but not least, the Bose Soundwear Companion Wireless Wearable Speaker is $100 off, so you would only have to pay $199 for this device.