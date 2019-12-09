Author
Tags

More deals from Amazon are coming our way and they include smartphones, action cameras, convertible laptops and wearable speakers.

  • The Google Pixel 4 XL is available in its 64GB variant for just $749. That means you save $150 for an device you can use in any network since its an unlocked device. The 128GB variant is also $150 off, so you would only have to pay $849.
  • If you want an new action camera, the latest GoPro HERO8 Black is just $347 in its base package, which means you’ll save $52.99.
  • The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage space with Microsoft Surface Pro black signature type cover is available for $749.99. That’s $249 in savings, but you can save up to $614 if you go for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option that’s currently available for $1,285.
  • Last but not least, the Bose Soundwear Companion Wireless Wearable Speaker is $100 off, so you would only have to pay $199 for this device.

Buy Google Pixel 4 XL

Buy GoPro HERO 8

Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 6

Buy Bose Soundwear Companion

 

You May Also Like

Samsung Galaxy S11 caught in the wild, with its exclusive 108MP camera

New tweets from IceUniverse lets us see the new Samsung Galaxy Note 11 in real life, and we also get information about its upcoming camera

Realme shares almost everything about their upcoming Realme Buds Air

Realme will be launching Realme Buds Air and Realme XT 730G Edition in India on December 17, but we already have a lot of official information available.

Samsung Galaxy A51 leaked render suggests quad-cameras

The Samsung Galaxy A51 will reportedly be announced on December 12, and, according to these leaked renders, will feature quad-cameras.