We have found tons of Android devices on sale over at Amazon.com. We will start with Samsung devices, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is currently getting a $550 discount, which leaves it available for just $1,450 in Mystic Black or get the Mystic Bronze version for $1,750, which means $250 savings. Next up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S10 with 128GB storage space for $700, which is $50 less than its now regular $750 price tag. If you’re more interested in a Note, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is currently available for $475 with 128GB storage space, which means almost $25 from its regular price tag. Amazon is also offering the Galaxy S20 FE, as you can get your device for $600 with $100 savings.

Now, there’s another way to get an interesting discount on a new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, but that’s if you go over to Samsung.com and trade in an eligible device, which could get you a new Galaxy S20 FE for just $350. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is also on sale, and you can get yours starting at $450 for the Vanilla version and $750 for the Ultra variant. Last year’s foldables are also on sale. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is selling for $250, while the LTE-only version can be yours for just $100, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is up for grabs at just $1,000. But like we said if you have an eligible device to trade-in.

However, the best deal may be on the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series, as you can get up to $700 discounts and $200 in-store credit when you pre-order your new Galaxy s21 smartphone. In other words, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S21 for just $100, the Galaxy S21 Plus for $300, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $500, plus you get four months of YouTube Premium and six months of Spotify Premium for free with your purchase.

Going back to Amazon, we find that the Google Pixel 4a 5G is still on sale for $469, but things have just gotten better, as you also get Google Fi Service and $10 credit on your first bill. You will then have to choose whether you want the Fi Unlimited or Flexible plans. The Google Pixel 3a with 64GB storage is also available, and you can get yours for just $332 after a $67 discount.

If you’re an LG fan, you will want to pay close attention, as the LG G8X ThinQ with a Dual Screen cover is now available for just $440 with a massive $510 discount. Remember that this was the last smartphone from the LG G series, and it may also become part of LG’s last smartphones, or at least that’s what rumors suggest. But still, the LG V40 is also on sale, and you can get yours for $410 with 64GB storage space.

Finally, we get to the Nokia department, and here we find the Nokia 8.3 that is already on sale over at B&H, but now you can also get it on Amazon.com. This device comes with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and 5G support, and it can be yours for $575 with $124 savings. The Nokia 7.2 with 128GB storage is also on sale, and you can get one for just $300 after a $50 discount.