We have a vast selection of deals from Amazon to start this week right. Apple products, gaming accessories, wireless earphones, and more. Check them out and see if you want or need any of these items.

It seems that holiday prices have returned to many products on Amazon. The iPad Air is up to $180 off in the 10.5-inch Space Gray variant with Wi-Fi + Cellular version that also includes 256GB of storage space. You would only have to pay $599, and you also get free shipping. Other color variants and storage options still give you interesting discounts, but not as hefty as the one we just mentioned.

Buy iPad Air

If you want something more powerful, the iPad Pro is also on sale. You can get up to $199 off on both 11 and 12.9-inch models. For example, the Wi-Fi-only 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 512GB storage space is just $1,149.99 or pay $150 more and get the Wi-Fi + Cellular version.

Buy iPad Pro

The latest AirPods are also $30 off, and you will only have to choose whether you want the ones with a regular charging case for $129 or $169 for the ones with a wireless charging case.

Buy AirPods

Wireless charging case

Regular charging case

If you want wireless earbuds with waterproofing, the Jaybirds Vista True wireless Bluetooth sport waterproof earbuds are $20 off. You would have to pay $159.98 for them, and you can also choose between black and white color options.

Buy Jaybird Vista Earbuds

The all-new Kindle with built-in front light is also available for $30 off. That means you would only have to pay $59.99 from its regular $89.99 price tag, and its battery will last for weeks.

Buy Kindle

The HTC VIVE Pro virtual reality headset is getting a $199 discount, which means you can get it for as low as $599.99. It includes hi-res headphones with active noise cancellation for immersive sound while gaming, 360-degree controller, and headset tracking to track your movements and six months of unlimited VR play with a code that’s included in the box.

HTC VIVE VR Headset

Last but not least, the Razer Huntsman Elite RGB gaming keyboard can be yours for just $159.99, or $40 off its regular price.

Buy Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard