Amazon’s Halo Gray Essential Phone is just $310

Give Essential credit: despite being behind the ball with some portions of its hardware, the Essential Phone has been the front of an ambitious software update schedule with all the details cared and accounted for.

And since it launched more than a year ago, late bloomers can hop onto this phone right now — despite its manufacturer heading into an uncertain future — and still expect that experience… at a much lower price.

Launching at $699, it’s officially at $499, but the Amazon-exclusive Halo Gray color is currently just $309.99, a la carte. Not your style? The “black” color is just $339.99. The Pure White and other Moon Black color are closer to full price. All of the models contain 128GB of storage and a Snapdragon 835 processor from Qualcomm, so there’s still running room for the next months. If this deal’s calling you, get it here.

You may also consider getting a Nokia phone from a slightly lower price for mid-range hardware in 2018 and fast software updates, but that’s another story.