Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale is all set to take place in the country from October 17. It will go live for the Prime members one day ahead, on October 16. Usually, it ends with four or five days. However, this time around, the sale is said to go on for a month. The US e-commerce giant already hosted its Prime Days sale in India earlier. Now, ahead of the festive season, the company is planning something different.

The latest development comes from The Economic Times, which reports that an Amazon India spokesperson has said that the annual sale will be a month long affair. The Amazon Great Indian Festival is aimed at helping Amazon’s partners and sellers reach millions of customers across the country and accelerate their business.

“With a month long celebration, our aim is to help customers find everything they need during the festive season and deliver it safely to them,” the spokesperson said. The company is planning to leverage its programmes like the Local Shops to sell a variety of local goods during the festive season.

As mentioned above, the annual festive season sale will take place go live for regular customers on October 17, while it will start for Prime members on October 16. Amazon is teasing discounts on a range of products. For instance, the iPhone 11 will be priced aggressively. This will be the first time for iPhone 11 to be priced under Rs 50,000.

Amazon’s competitor Flipkart is also set to host its Big Billion Days sale at around the same time. It will be a six-day event. The e-commerce site is teasing offers on products like iPhone 11 Pro.