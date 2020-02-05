Up next
Today’s deal selection isn’t as extended as other days, but you still get some pretty decent deals from Amazon that start with the latest 27-inch 5K iMac.

You can save $200 of the latest 27-inch iMac with 8GB RAM and 1TB storage, which would make you pay just $1,599, and you get free shipping.

If you want a second screen to work on, or a great monitor for your PC, Acer’s 49-inch curved DFHD VA monitor AMD Radeon FreeSync2 Technology is available for $666.35. This means you save $233.64 from its original $999 price tag.

For a better gaming experience, Razers Basilisk gaming mouse with eight programmable buttons is $30 off, which means you only have to pay $40 to get yours.

Samsung Galaxy Fit

Last but not least, Samsung’s Galaxy Fit is $31 off, so you can get yours for $69 in both black and silver color options, and you also get a valid US warranty.

