Image: Amazon

Amazon has long been waging a war against bad actors trying to sell counterfeit goods on its platform. The e-commerce giant has now created a new Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU) with the goal of spotting tricksters trying to list counterfeit items on Amazon and taking necessary legal action against them.

“The Counterfeit Crimes Unit will mine Amazon’s data, cull information from external resources such as payment service providers and open source intelligence, and leverage on-the-ground assets to connect the dots between targets,” Amazon said in a press release. The company says CCU will help it pursue civil litigation against counterfeiters with higher efficiency.

The team will operate globally and consists of former federal prosecutors, seasoned investigators, and data analysis experts. The team will go through Amazon’s own data as well as information from external sources such as payment service providers, and will use it in tandem with on-the-ground assets to find those trying to violate the company’s policies.

Source: Amazon

