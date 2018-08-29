Other OS

Amazon will give Fire TV owners a free TV streaming alternative

We all know that Amazon products are very convenient and useful. Unfortunately, certain differences between the biggest online store and Google made them lose access to YouTube. Since then, Amazon has been working on a new alternative and apparently, it’s almost ready. The best part is that it would come free to all Fire TV owners.

Free Dive is the name for Amazon’s new video streaming service. Well, when it officially launches. This new streaming service is being developed by IMDB, and it doesn’t have an official launch date. What we know, is that it will let Fire TV users stream video contents and that it will include ads to increase its revenues. Apparently, YouTube could be facing the arrival of a real contender.

