November is always a great month to buy. You can wait for some of the deals that will arrive with Black Friday, or you can choose to take up on some of the deals that you may find along the way. Right now, Amazon has discounts on several of its products, and we’ve gathered them all in one place for your convenience.

We start the deals with the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, streaming media player. This device has a 20% discount, which translates to $10 off. You will only have to pay $39.99, and you get free shipping.

If you’re not interested in watching your movies or shows at 4K, the regular Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, streaming media player is also available for $39.99 with free shipping. This is the second generation version, and it gives you everything the Fire TV Stick 4K gives you, without 4K resolution.

Last but not least, the Echo Dot gen-3 is $20 off, and it also comes with free shipping.