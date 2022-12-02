Looking for the perfect gift to enjoy together with friends and family? Save up to 50% on these Fire TV Stick devices and enjoy your favorite shows!

Smart TVs are pretty good nowadays, but many lack extensive libraries and third-party app support, hence why streaming devices are more relevant than ever. If you happen to have a few years old smart TV – which still works fine – you might not have the latest streaming apps and services installed, and it might be time to buy something more recent. Well, why spend hundreds of dollars on a brand-new TV, when you can pick up a streaming stick for less than $50 and futureproof yourself?

Fire TV Stick Lite $14.99 $29.99 Save $15 The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the best streaming devices, especially if you already have an Amazon Prime subscription and are on a budget. The device offers excellent HD-quality movies and a fast processor to provide reliable and stable speeds. $14.99 at Amazon See at Best Buy

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $24.99 $49.99 Save $25 The Fire TV Stick 4K supports cinematic 4K streaming with Dolby Vision, and it's one of the most affordable 4K streaming devices you can get your hands on. It has a powerful chip that enables you to use your favorite apps and streaming services in the highest possible setting. $24.99 at Amazon See at Best Buy

Amazon Fire TV Stick (HD) $19.99 $39.99 Save $20 Amazon Fire TV Stick (HD) features 1080p streaming. Over the Fire TV Stick Lite, it has dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons on the remote control which can be used to control your TV, soundbar, and receiver. $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $34.99 $54.99 Save $20 Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device is a perfect option for those who want to make their smart TV even smarter and faster with Wi-Fi 6 support and other great features. $34.99 at Amazon

Are you looking for an all-in-one solution that allows you to watch movies, play games, and use your favorite video platforms in one neat place? Amazon got you covered with its Amazon Fire TV 4-series. The TV 4-series offer 4K UHD resolution and come in three sizes: 43, 50, and 55-inches.

The TV comes with a Fire TV Alexa-enabled remote, letting you browse the web, the Amazon library, as well as your favorite apps, shows, and movies. It has three HDMI inputs and a HDMI eARC input to let you connect audio equipment for a more immersive experience.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $249.99 $369.99 Save $120 The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV features vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, for a fantastic viewing experience. Plus, you also get to control the TV hands-free with Alexa. $249.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV 4-series is also available for up to 32% less. The 43-inch Fire TV is now only $249, and you can save up to 32%. The 50-inch model retails for $289.99, saving you 38%, while the even larger 55-inch TV is going for only $329.99, saving you up to 37%.