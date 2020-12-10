Amazon announced a bunch of hardware in September this year where it also teased a new experience for its Fire TV lineup. Now, the company has started rolling out a new and redesigned software interface for its Fire TV devices. Amazon is calling it the new “Fire TV experience,” which is also being claimed to be the most significant software update yet. It includes more personalized recommendations and watch lists. Moreover, it brings support for multiple users – up to six users. It also supports picture-in-picture to allow users to access multiple programs at once.

First things first, the home screen has a new design. The redesign will help users to easily find content to watch. It also provides scrolling previews that allow you to jump right into your favorite shows on supported streaming services. Further, you can access pinned apps, Live TV, and your library from the home screen. The company has also introduced a ‘Find’ tab that will display browsable categories, genres, and personalized recommendations for what to watch next.

Now Alexa can recognise your voice and automatically switch profiles.

You also get support for creating up to six profiles with their own viewing history, watch lists, settings, and more. The update also brings Kids profiles, which block content that isn’t deemed family-friendly. There is an improved Alexa integration, which can be used to navigate around the interface. The voice assistant can now recognize your voice. Further, it can be used to switch to the correct profile after recognizing a user’s voice, in order to easily access their recommended content. Moreover, answers to queries like the weather will be less intrusive. The result will now appear at the bottom of your screen, instead of taking up the whole space.

The new Fire TV experience is rolling out to the most recent devices like Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite. Moreover, the new UI should go live on the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube early next year.