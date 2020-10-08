Amazon is introducing a new feature for the Fire TV users in India. These users can now stream live TV in the country. It comes with all live TV channels offered by streaming apps. These options are present in one place that makes discovering live content easier. Amazon Fire TV live streaming feature is rolling out for existing users starting today. For new customers, the Live tab will be available within a few weeks after the device is activated.

The Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Edition users in India are getting the ability to stream live content. It are getting a new Live tab. You no longer need to remember which channel belongs to which service provider. The e-commerce giant has initially partnered with SonyLIV, Voot, Discovery+, and NexG TV, whose channels will show up under the Live tab.

Users can access live channels from Sony SAB HD, Colors HD, SET HD, Nick HD+, Dangal, DD National, News18 India, MTV Beats HD, SONY BBC Earth HD, Mastii TV Music, and Discovery. Amazon will soon integrate live content from Zee5 soon. It includes Zee TV, Zee Cinema, and Zee News.

The Amazon Fire TV live streaming feature will eliminate the need for a user to go to separate apps for watching TV channels. Instead, all of these will now be present under the Live tab.

Apart from the Live Tab, users are also receiving a a new On Now row on the Fire TV home screen. It will make it easier to browse, find, and access live content from your subscribed apps. It will highlight all programmes that are currently live on different channels.