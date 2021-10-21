We keep getting amazing deals from Amazon.com, where we have several Fire TV products on sale, starting with the Fire TV Stick 4K that’s currently getting a 30 percent discount that leaves this fantastic streaming device for just $35 after a $15 deal. Additionally, this streaming stick supports most of the best streaming services available in the market that will deliver amazing 4K Ultra HD content with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.

You can also pick up the Fire TV Stick Lite, that’s a more affordable option that starts at $22 after an $8 discount. It will not stream in 4K, but you will enjoy your content in Full HD resolution. The regular TV Stick will also stream in Full HD, but you will also be able to control your TV with your Alexa Voice Remote for $28 after a 30 percent discount that will get you $12 savings.

You will also find the Fire TV Recast going for $220 on its 1TB storage option or the 500GB model for $170 with $60 savings each. And if you want the most potent streaming option from Amazon, you can opt for the Fire TV Cube available for $95 after a $25 discount.

Samsung’s The Frame is also on sale on every single one of its variants. The largest option that packs a 75-inch display can be yours for $2,198 after a 27 percent discount that will get you $802 savings. However, the best savings come with the 55-inch model receiving a 33 percent discount that will get anyone interested in $502 savings and the chance to take one home for just under $1,000. You will get different savings depending on the display size you want, so check them out.

Also, the more affordable Sony X80J 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV is also on sale on its 65-inch model that will get you $200 savings after a 20 percent discount. In other words, you can pick one up for $800. And if you want something a bit pricier, you can check out the LG NanoCell 80 Series that’s receiving a 24 percent discount on its 75-inch model that will let you purchase one for $1,147. Finally, remember that we’re also getting closer to the release of the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series, which sells for $830 on its 65-inch model if you’re interested in pre-ordering one.