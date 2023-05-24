Amazon unveiled a new tablet in its Fire tablet lineup, the new Amazon Fire Max 11. It’s the largest and most powerful Amazon Fire-branded tablet yet, and as the name suggests, it boasts a large 11-inch display. The new Fire Max 11 is slim, lightweight, and has plenty of power, support for stylus input, and many compatible accessories to help users make the most out of it.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 is powered by an Octa-core MediaTek MTK8188J processor. It has two Arm Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.2Ghz, and six Arm Cortex-A55 cores at 2Ghz. The tablet should provide a decent experience, and it should be able to play most modern games without an issue. There’s 4GB of memory and 64/128GB of expandable storage. Amazon says users can add up to 1TB of space using the microSD card slot.

Amazon Fire Max 11: Technical Specifications

Amazon Fire Max 11 Storage 64/128GB expandable via microSD card slot CPU MediaTek (MTK8188J) Memory 4GB Operating System Fire OS based on Android Battery "14 hours of battery life", 9W power adapter included in box Ports USB-C 2.0 Camera (Rear, Front) Front: 8MP, Back: 8MP Display (Size, Resolution) 11-inch, 2000 x 1200 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Measurements 259.1mm x 163.7mm x 7.50mm, Weight: 490g Colors Grey See at Amazon $230 at Best Buy

When it comes to the screen, it looks a lot like an iPad Pro with slim bezels around the edges. It looks modern and stylish, and we’re a fan of the new design language and simplified looks that Amazon is bringing to the table. In fact, Amazon is so proud of its new aluminium design that it claims it’s “ 3 times as durable as the iPad 10.9-inch (10th generation) as measured in tumble tests.”

The tablet has a power button on the right side with an embedded fingerprint reader, volume buttons, and two microphones. There’s a Pogo pin connector on the bottom that lets users attach keyboards, cases, and other accessories.

The Fire Max 11 comes with a large 11-inch display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200. It’s TÜV certified, and it has a 213 pixel-per-inch density (PPI). It’s not the most accurate and sharp display we’ve seen, but it’ll do for watching movies, reading, and staying up to date on the news. The screen also supports the Universal Stylus Interface 2.0 (USI 2.0) styluses, and they can be magnetically attached to the side of the tablet.

When it comes to the camera on the Fire Max 11, Amazon confirmed that it has an 8MP front-facing and an 8MP rear sensor. As for connectivity, the Fire Max 11 uses Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and Bluetooth 5.3.

When it comes to battery life, Amazon doesn’t tell us the size of the cell inside the tablet, but it says the Fire Max 11 can last for up to 14 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music. The Fire Max 11 comes with a 9W power adapter in the box, and it can be charged in 4.2 hours with a USB-C cable. If you buy the separate 15W power adapter and USB Type-C cable, you’ll be able to charge the tablet in 3.5 hours.

Price & Availability

The Amazon Fire Max 11 is now available at Amazon.com and at Best Buy. The 64GB model with lockscreen ads will retail for $230, while the 128GB models without ads will retail for $280. You can also buy the tablet in a bundle with the tablet, keyboard, and stylus for only $330. The Fire Max 11 is available for pre-order today, and the device will ship on June 14, 2023.