Amazon Fire HD tablets are on sale, save up to 50 percent on select models

Fire HD 10 Plus

Amazon is currently delivering some of the best deals this week. It started by discounting its entire Fire TV streaming lineup with offers that will save you up to 43 percent. However, deals are getting better with Fire tablets, as Amazon is currently letting you save up to 50 percent on select products.

We start with the Fire HD 10 Plus tablet that is now available for $120 after scoring a compelling 33 percent discount that will get you $60 savings, which can be used to get another Fire tablet or other products. This will get you a new ad-supported tablet with a 10.1-inch Full HD display, 32GB storage space, 4GB RAM, a fast and powerful octa-core processor, and a long-lasting battery that will deliver up to 12 hours of use. You can also opt for the 64GB storage model if you feel like the 32GB option may fall short. However, you can also purchase a microSD card to increase your storage space by up to 1TB. This model also offers split-screen multitasking and support for tons of apps. Still, if you want to get rid of ads, you can also purchase the ad-free version for $135 after scoring the same $60 savings.

The Fire HD 10 tablet is another option to consider, as it starts at $100 after a $50 discount on its ad-supported version or pay $15 more to get the ad-free option. Another essential feature of the more affordable Fire HD 10 tablet is that it comes with four different color options for you to choose from.

Fire HD 10 Plus The Fire HD 10 Plus tablet is a great option for those interested in content consumption, as it features a large 10.1-inch Full HD display, up to 64GB storage space that can go all the way up to 1TB storage via microSD card, and you get a 12-hour battery to keep yourself going.

Fire HD 8 tablet

Next up, we have the Fire HD 8 tablet, getting some of the best savings on this list. You can currently pick one up for just $50 after a $40 discount that translates to 44 percent savings on its ad-supported model. The ad-free Fire HD 8 tablet is also receiving the same $40 discount, meaning that you will be able to get yours for $70.

The Fire HD 8 tablet also comes with two storage space options, which let you choose between 32 and 64GB storage that’s also expandable to 1TB. Further, the Fire HD 8 tablet features an all-day battery, 2GB RAM, a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor that makes it 30 percent faster than its predecessor, and a very nice 8-inch HD display that will be great for content consumption.

Fire HD 8 tablet The Fire HD 8 tablet could be the best combination for those looking to get a budget-friendly tablet with a decent screen size, as it features an 8-inch HD display, 32GB storage, and four different colors to choose from.

Fire 7 tablet

Moving on, we have the Fire 7 tablet, which released back in 2019. This model may be the best option for those looking for a budget-friendly tablet. It is currently available for $40 after scoring a $10 discount representing 20 percent savings. This will get you a new ad-supported Fire 7 tablet with 16GB storage space, 1GB storage, and a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor. You can also choose to go for the 32GB storage model that sells for $50 after receiving the same $20 discount, and if you still need more storage space, you can also add a microSD card to your basket. Just make sure that you don’t pick up a 1TB option, as this tablet only supports up to 512GB of external storage.

The Fire 7 tablet also includes a 7-inch IPS display, 7-hour battery life, 2MP cameras on the front and back, and other nice features. And if you don’t want to be bothered by ads, you can also choose to purchase the ad-free model starting at $55.

Fire 7 tablet The Fire 7 tablet is a great option for those looking for a smaller tablet that they can take around everywhere without added bulk. It features a 7-inch IPS display, up to 32GB storage, and a 7-hour battery life.

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet

If you’re looking to get a new tablet for your kids, you should consider the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet, which is now available for $140 after scoring a 30 percent discount that translates to $60 savings. This will get you a new tablet with a 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD display, 32GB storage, 3GB RAM, and other great features.

However, the best feature of this tablet is that it is designed specifically for kids ages 6 to 12, meaning it comes with some of the best protection available. Amazon is so confident about these products that it offers a 2-year worry-free guarantee and a slim Kid-Friendly Case included. And if your kid manages to break it, you can just return it, and Amazon will replace it for free. Further, your kid will also be able to enjoy 1 year of Amazon Kids+ free of charge.

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet If your kid is growing, you can consider the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet, as it features a larger 10.1-inch display, 32GB storage space, and other cool features. It is great for content consumption, doodling, and more.

Fire HD 8 Kids tablet

Finally, the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is a more affordable option, and it is receiving the best deal today. This is because you can purchase a new Fire HD 8 Kids tablet for just $70 after scoring a massive 50 percent discount. This will get you a new device that’s perfect for kids between 3 and 7. It comes with an 8-inch HD display, 32GB storage space, and the same benefits you would get with the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro. And if you don’t want to spend that much on a new tablet for your kids, you can also opt for the more affordable Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet, that’s also getting a 50 percent discount. In other words, you can get this new tablet for your kids for just $50.