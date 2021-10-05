We keep on getting amazing deals from Amazon.com. We now find the latest Fire HD 10 tablet getting a 33 percent discount on its 32GB storage model. It also comes with a Bluetooth keyboard and 12 months of Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for up to 5 compatible devices as part of its productivity bundle. This means that you can get this variant for $180 after an $89.99 discount. Just don’t forget that this is the lock screen ad-supported version. You can also get the ad-free lock screen version for $196 and still get the same $89.99 savings.

You can also go for the regular Fire HD 10 tablet that’s currently available for $100 after a $50 discount. This model comes with the same 32GB storage and ad-supported lock screen. But deals don’t stop there, as you will soon find out that the complete Fire HD family is getting killer discounts. The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet is up for grabs at $140 after a $60 discount on its 32GB storage option. And if you want a smaller option for your kids, you can also check out the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet that can be yours for $90 after a $50 discount. Or get the regular Fire HD 8 tablet for $60 and score $30 savings.

However, suppose you’re really interested in productivity, and you want one of the most powerful tablets in the market. In that case, your best choice could be the 11-inch iPad Pro that’s currently getting a $50 discount on its 128GB storage variants. This means that you can get the WiFi-only model for $749 or go for the LTE model for $949. The same savings are applied to the 256GB storage models, which means you can pick up the WiFi model for $849, and the LTE variant for $1,049. Finally, the best savings come with the 512GB storage model with WiFi support that’s getting a $99 discount, meaning you can get one for $1,000.