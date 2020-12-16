In December last year, Amazon announced that Alexa-enabled smart devices can finally play podcasts on Spotify for both premium and free tier users. But so far, the neat convenience has been exclusive to the US market. That finally changes, as Amazon is finally extending Alexa support for playing podcasts on Spotify to users in 11 more countries. Owners of Alexa-enabled devices can now ask their smart device to play a podcast on Spotify in Austria, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Spain and the United Kingdom.

And in case you’re wondering, this new Alexa capability is available for both free and premium users. Of course, the latter class of users might have to listen to ads before the podcast episode starts on Spotify. All you have to do is say something like “Hey Alexa, play the XYZ podcast” and you’re good to go.

In addition to starting a podcast episode anew on Spotify, users can also ask Alexa to ask to play an episode again or resume from the point where they left off in the Spotify app. Plus, you can switch to the next or previous episode, or navigate the playlist based on the timeframe it was released, all via voice commands. Plus, you can also enjoy the podcast library of someone else’s playlist using the Spotify Connect feature.

Sounds interesting? Follow these steps to let Amazon’s AI assistant control Spotify podcast playback on the smart devices in your home: