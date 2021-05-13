One of Amazon’s best and most convenient products has received a refresh, well two of them, and we also get the addition of a new member. Today, Amazon has announced an upgraded Amazon Echo Show 8, an Echo Show 5, and a new Echo Show 5 Kids.

Amazon revealed three new products this morning. The first one is a new and refreshed Amazon Echo Show 8, which features a 13MP wide-angle camera that digitally pans and zooms during video calls to keep you in the frame, an 8-inch HD display with adaptive color, dual stereo speakers, and a new octa-core processor. The best part is that you can still get one for the same starting price of $129.99 when not on sale.

The Echo Show 8 is also joined by a new Amazon Echo Show 5 that arrives with an upgraded JD camera and more color options, and now a lower price tag, as you can get one for $85. And to make things better, you can also get a new Echo Show 5 Kids for $95. Now, this last variant features parental controls, curated content, a colorful design, and the best part, a worry-free guarantee which will keep you covered against any kind of accidents.

Tom Taylor, Senior Vice President, Amazon Alexa, says that “Customers love using Echo Show to stay in touch and in the past year have made nearly three times the number of video calls than the year prior,” and that “with these new Echo Show devices, we focused on communications—bringing a powerful camera and digital pan and zoom capabilities to the new Echo Show 8, upgrading the Echo Show 5 camera, and adding new AR effects to make video calls more fun and engaging.”

The new Echo Show devices will be released until June 9, 2021, but if you don’t want to wait, you can still get your hands on the previous versions, you can still get the Amazon Echo Show 8 for $110 after a $20 discount, of gran the Echo Show 5 for $50 after a whopping $40 discount.