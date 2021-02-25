Amazon announced its Echo Show 10 with a rotating display last year. However, it is finally going on sale now. The device relies on computer vision and audio-based localization to detect the movement of users. It takes some inspiration from Nest Hub Max when it comes to design. Hence, it is natural to compare the two. Here’s our Amazon Echo Show 10 vs Google Nest Hub Max comparison.

Amazon Echo Show 10 vs Google Nest Hub Max: Specs comparison

Specs Amazon Echo Show 10 Nest Hub Max Processor MediaTek 8183 main processor + Amazon AZ1 Neural Edge Amlogic T931 Smart Assistant Amazon Alexa Google Assistant Touchscreen 10.1″ HD 10″ HD Speakers 2×1.0″ tweeters, 1×3.0″ woofer 2x.7″ 1 tweeters, 1×2.95″ woofer Camera 13MP + Shutter 6.5MP with 127º FOV Privacy controls Physical cover for the mic, electronic switch for mic Physical cover switch for mic and camera WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), dual-antenna (MIMO) 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz/5GHz) Bluetooth A2DP, AVRCP 5.0 Chromecast built-in No Yes Smart Home Integration Zigbee + Sidewalk Works with Google Assistant Moving camera +/- 175° rotation physically rotates device The camera zooms in and moves to track the person speaking Face Match No Yes Voice Match No Yes Gesture controls No Yes Photos Amazon or Facebook photos can be displayed on home screen Can display Google Photos on home screen Low Power Mode Uses less power when not in use Dims screen to ambient lighting when not in use Security system Works with Guard Plus Works with Nest Aware Weight 5.64 lbs 2.91 lbs Size 9.89″x9.06″x6.77″ 9.85″x7.19″x3.99″ Price $250 $230

Sound and Performance

The Amazon Echo Show 10 features two one-inch tweeters and a 3-inch woofer, which deliver an excellent sound quality. The sound levels are room-filling and you can adjust the bass and treble by telling Alexa. It is powered by the MediaTek 8183, which is accompanied by a second processor with Amazon AZ1 Neural Edge. The latter is said to be present for better speech recognition in the future.

On the other hand, the Google Hub Max makes use of 10W tweeters, accompanied by a 30W subwoofer. It offers powerful bass with equally good mids and highs. Further, you can adjust the bass and treble through the Google Home app if you want a more personalized experience. Under the hood lies an Amlogic T931 processor.

Display

Echo Show 10 in Charcoal color

The Amazon Echo Show 10 sports a 10.1-inch HD screen with 1,280 x 800 resolution as compared to the 10-inch HD screen with 1280 x 800 resolution found on the Google Nest Hub Max. Both are big and bright displays. You will enjoy media consumption on both devices. The Google counterpart also comes with Ambient EQ technology that adjusts the screen’s look to make it look more life-like.

Camera

The Amazon Echo Show 10 features a 13MP camera with a shutter for better privacy controls. It’s better than the camera on the Nest Hub Max. The Google counterpart comes with a 6.5MP camera with a 127-degree field of view, auto-framing, and face-match technology. It can identify you and bring up your personal calendar and other items when it sees you near the speaker.

On the other hand, the Echo Show 10 can automatically turn to face you when you’re on a call or watching content. However, the Nest Hub Max has advanced features like familiar face alerts when paired with a Nest Aware subscription. The Amazon offering allows you to connect with anyone who has the Alexa app, Skype, an Echo Spot, or Echo Show. In contrast, the Google device connects you through Duo.

Features

IMAGE: Google

Both the smart speakers offer Bluetooth support for streaming from your devices and dual-band Wi-Fi for voice assistant command processing. However, only the Echo Show 10 has MIMO support and dual antennas. That said, Google’s offering has a neat feature up its sleeve. It offers a built-in Chromecast, which provides faster connectivity than Bluetooth syncing can offer. It also has support for Face and Voice Match, which lacks on the Amazon device. Additionally, the Nest Hub Max has some limited Quick Gesture support as well. On the other hand, the Echo Show 10 has a new Low Power Mode setting that uses less electricity whenever the Echo isn’t being actively used.

Both the smart speakers can double as security cameras. The Echo Show 10 comes with Guard Plus security system that allows it to call emergency services with Alexa command. It can also monitor the sounds of smoke and glass break alarms via your speaker mics. You can set up home automations that respond to motion alerts. It can automatically pan across a room to seek out and warn you of any motion. Further, its screen can turn 175 degrees in either direction.