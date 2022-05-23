Amazon Echo products are getting up to 60 percent savings

We have fantastic news for those waiting to get their hands on a new Amazon Echo smart speaker or smart display, as the company’s latest offer is shaving up to 60 percent on select products. First up, we have the Amazon Echo available for just $80 on any of its three different color options, including Glacier White, Twilight Blue, and Charcoal. This means that you can get your full-sized smart speaker with Alexa built-in and still manage to save $20. The fourth-generation Amazon Echo usually sells for $100, so you will be scoring 20 percent savings.

However, you can also consider checking out the smaller 4th generation Amazon Echo Dot that is now up for grabs for $35 after scoring a 30 percent discount that will get you $15 savings. This model was released back in 2020, and it gets better as you can also get yours with a built-in clock for $10 more, as it is now going for $45 after picking up the same $15 savings. And for the same price, you can also buy the Echo Dot Kids, which is also on sale.

If you’re new to the smart speaker idea, you can also try your luck with the 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot that is now selling for $30 after scoring a $10 discount. You can then add more Echo Dots to your home to experience outstanding stereo sound. And remember that every Echo product will automatically scan your home to connect with other Amazon products, including your Fire TV streaming sticks, lightbulbs, security systems, and more.

Amazon Echo The Amazon Echo is one of today's best smart speakers on the market. It features Alexa built-in, and it will connect automatically and seamlessly with other Echo products to deliver an exceptional audio experience.

Next up, we have the Amazon Echo Show 8 that sells for $100 after a $30 discount or get the smaller Amazon Echo Show 5 for just $50 after receiving a massive 41 percent discount, which translates to you saving $35 on your purchase. And the best part is that you can use those savings to score the Amazon Echo Auto that is receiving the best deal, as it now sells for $20 after an insane 60 percent discount that will get you $30 savings.