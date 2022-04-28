Amazon Echo Dot bundles get you up to 56 percent savings

Amazon always gives us crazy deals, helping us save on tons of great products from Samsung, Apple, Sony, and more. However, Amazon has tons of amazing products, including a vast selection of smart displays, Fire TV, and Echo products that usually receive even better savings than third-party products. And that’s exactly what’s happening with the Amazon Echo Dot, which is currently receiving a massive 56 percent discount on one of its bundles.

You can currently purchase a new Amazon Echo Dot – Amazon Smart Plug combo for just $33 after a whopping $41.99 savings, which is $14.99 less than what you would have to pay if you decided to purchase these products separately. The fourth-generation Echo Dot is also part of other combos, including The Mandalorian Baby Grogu-inspired Stand that sells for $53 after a $22 discount, or get your new Amazon Echo Dot with a new Echo Auto for $78 after a $22 discount. Finally, if you’re not interested in getting any of these bundles, you can also go for a new Echo Dot for just $28 after picking up a 44 percent discount representing $22 savings.

This deal is completely insane, and it’s perfect for those who want to get their first experience with an Alexa-enabled smart speaker. The best part is that this amazing deal will almost have you getting two of these excellent devices for the price of one, in case you’re also interested in getting stereo sound. And remember that every Amazon device will automatically detect if other Amazon products are around to connect seamlessly and give you an incredible experience. For instance, you can pair these speakers with your Fire TV to get a fantastic media experience without paying extra for a soundbar or a home theater system. I just recommend you hurry up because this deal won’t last forever.