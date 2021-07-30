Amazon Echo

We have been getting some great deals from Best Buy today. We have recently found the latest M1 MacBook Air getting a $250 discount which means students can get one for $750, so act fast. However, we have now come across a new Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker 2-pack that’s currently getting a $54 discount, meaning you can get a pair for just $46.

Still, suppose you’re only interested in amazing sound, and you don’t really care about a digital assistant. In that case, you can get the Klipsch Reference 2X R-625FA Dolby Atmos Floor Standing Speaker Bundle that’s currently getting a $60 discount, meaning that you can grab one for $1,169.00. The bundle features Klipsch Reference 2x R-625FA Dolby Atmos Floorstanding Speaker, a Klipsch R-12SW 12” 400W All-Digital Powered Subwoofer, Klipsch Reference R-52C Two-Way Center Channel Speaker and a pair of Klipsch Reference R-41M Bookshelf Home Speakers. And suppose you don’t need that much to enjoy your favourite tunes. In that case, you can also choose to grab a new Marshall Stanmore Bluetooth Speaker, Marshall Stanmore Bluetooth Speaker, that’s now available for just $300 after receiving a nice $100 discount that represents 25 percent savings.

You can also get a new Microsoft Surface Duo for just $634. Now, this device started selling for $1,400, and it may soon get a refresh, so you must be really sure that you want this 128GB device with dual 5.6-inch displays and a revolutionary 360-degree hinge. You can also pair this new smartphone with a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones that are currently selling for just $180 in Grade A Refurbished condition at Woot.com. Now, you have more than enough time to grab a pair since this deal will be available for the next two months or until they run out. Finally, the Apple Watch Nike Series 6 40mm variant with LTE support is currently getting a $100 discount at B&H Photo Video, meaning you can grab yours for just $399.

