Up next
Author
Tags

We keep on getting deals from Amazon and B&H. There’s something for everyone and a wide selection for you to choose what you want or what you need. Today’s deals include several Amazon Echo smart speakers and smart displays, sheets, smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, and more.

  • The all-new Echo 3rd gen smart speaker with Alexa is $20 off, which means you can get yours for just $79.99.

Buy Amazon Echo

  • The Amazon Echo Dot is being sold for $34.99, that’s $15 in savings.

Buy Echo Dot

  • The Amazon Echo Show 5 is also $20 off, so you would only end up paying $69.99 for one.

Buy Echo Show 5

  • The larger Amazon Echo Show 8 lets you save $30, which means you can get yours for $99.99, plus you get free shipping.

Buy Echo Show 8

  • Moving on, we have the Fujifilm Instax Square instant film camera at a new $79.95 price, that’s a bit over $20 down from its original $100 price.

Buy Fujifilm Instax Square

  • Motorola’s Moto G8 Plus is available for just $200 in an unlocked variant for T-Mobile, and AT&T comes with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM, which lets you save $48.87.

Moto G8 Plus

  • The Wi-Fi-only Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e with 64GB storage is $50 off, which means you would only have to pay $349.99 for yours.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

  • The 14-inch HP Chromebook with AMD Dual-Core A4-9120 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage is $100 off, so you can get yours for just $179.99.

Buy HP Chromebook

  • Fossil’s Gen 4 Explorist HR Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch is 53% off. You can get yours for just $129, that’s $146 in savings.

Buy Fossil Explorist HR

  • B&H Photo Video brings us the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro for $2,199. This laptop is usually found for $3,499, which means you save $1,300 with purchase.

Buy MacBook Pro

  • The Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 is available for just $299 in a GPS Only, 44mm version with $80 in savings.

Buy Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4

You May Also Like
Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G will have a 16GB RAM variant

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G high-end variant could have 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage alongside a 180MP quad rear camera shooter.
  • Bruce
  • 30 January 2020
  • 11:00EST
Vulnerability

Android phones are now harder to crack than iPhones, says forensic expert

Forensic experts say that modern Android phones are now harder to crack compared to iPhones.
  • Lee
  • 30 January 2020
  • 16:00EST

Upcoming OPPO smartwatch looks a lot like the Apple Watch

We have our first official look at the first OPPO smartwatch, and it comes courtesy of OPPO’s Vice President Shen Yiren.
  • Lee
  • 30 January 2020
  • 09:00EST