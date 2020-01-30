We keep on getting deals from Amazon and B&H. There’s something for everyone and a wide selection for you to choose what you want or what you need. Today’s deals include several Amazon Echo smart speakers and smart displays, sheets, smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, and more.
- The all-new Echo 3rd gen smart speaker with Alexa is $20 off, which means you can get yours for just $79.99.
- The Amazon Echo Dot is being sold for $34.99, that’s $15 in savings.
- The Amazon Echo Show 5 is also $20 off, so you would only end up paying $69.99 for one.
- The larger Amazon Echo Show 8 lets you save $30, which means you can get yours for $99.99, plus you get free shipping.
- Moving on, we have the Fujifilm Instax Square instant film camera at a new $79.95 price, that’s a bit over $20 down from its original $100 price.
- Motorola’s Moto G8 Plus is available for just $200 in an unlocked variant for T-Mobile, and AT&T comes with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM, which lets you save $48.87.
- The Wi-Fi-only Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e with 64GB storage is $50 off, which means you would only have to pay $349.99 for yours.
- The 14-inch HP Chromebook with AMD Dual-Core A4-9120 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage is $100 off, so you can get yours for just $179.99.
- Fossil’s Gen 4 Explorist HR Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch is 53% off. You can get yours for just $129, that’s $146 in savings.
- B&H Photo Video brings us the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro for $2,199. This laptop is usually found for $3,499, which means you save $1,300 with purchase.
- The Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 is available for just $299 in a GPS Only, 44mm version with $80 in savings.
Buy Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4