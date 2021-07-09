amazon echo alexa music sharing

You can currently get some amazing deals on smart products for your home, starting with the Tile Mate 4-pack that comes bundled with a new Echo Dot smart speaker. This kit usually sells for $120, but you can currently get yours for $80 after a 33 percent discount, which translates to $39.99 savings. However, you can also choose to get a new Echo Dot without the Tile trackers, and you can do so for $45 after a $5 discount. And you can save 25 percent more when you trade in an eligible device.

And since we’re talking Amazon products, you also grab a new Amazon Fire TV Stick for $20, which means 50 percent off its regular $40 price tag. Now, this deal will be gone by midnight, so hurry up and head over to Woot.com to get yours.

Other smart home deals feature the Lockly Secure Pro, which’s currently getting a 21 percent discount, which means you can grab one for $221 after t $58.98 discount. This Bluetooth fingerprint WiFi keyless entry smart door lock is compatible with iOS and Android devices, and it will also work with your smart speakers.

The Govee Wireless Weather Station will provide you with a weather forecast and outdoor sensor. You will also be able to monitor the temperature, humidity gauge, moon phases on its color LCD display. Plus, it also works as an alarm clock, in case you were looking for one. It is currently getting a 30 percent discount, meaning it up for grabs at $23, which means $10 savings.

And we have also found some nice deals for coffee lovers. The Brim 15 Bar Espresso Machine is currently getting a $55.84 discount, leaving it available for $144.15. If you want something more affordable, you can also go for the Keurig K-Supreme Plus Coffee Maker that’s now going for $155 with $35 savings, and if you like to cook, you can also grab an Elite Gourmet Electric Griddle for $20 with $8 savings.

