Amazon Echo Buds, Bose QuietComfort 45 and more audio products are on sale

We keep finding amazing deals for all of those interested in purchasing a new pair of headphones or new speakers for their home office, studio, or entertainment center. First up, we have the second-generation Amazon Echo Buds that are now available for $100 after getting a 29 percent discount that will get you $40 savings. These wireless earbuds with premium sound and active noise cancellation come in two different color options and with a wireless charging case. You also get up to 15 hours of playback time when using these earbuds with their charging case and up to five hours when using them between every charge. If you want a more affordable option, you can check out the same gen-2 Echo Buds with a wired charging case that sell for $80 after receiving the same $40 discount.

The next option comes from Bose, as you can score a pair of Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $279 after scoring a $50 discount. These wireless over-the-ear headphones are also available in two different color options, including Triple Black and White Smoke. The Bose QuietComfort 45 feature up to 24 hours of battery life, noise-canceling, High-fidelity audio, and more. We have also spotted savings on the Soundcore by Anker Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds that are now available for $130 after clipping on the $40 discount coupon that’s on the product’s landing page.

If you want to enjoy your tunes without having to wear earphones, you can consider picking up the Edifier R980T 4-inch Active Bookshelf Speakers that sell for $75 after a 17 percent discount. Or you can choose the Polk Audio Monitor XT15 Bookshelf Speaker Pair that sell for $100 after a 50 percent discount. Finally, you can save on several soundbars from Polk Audio and other great options from Samsung, LG, and that start at $70, depending on the model you go for.