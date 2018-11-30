Amazon Echo speakers will get Apple Music next month

Music streaming services are always looking for ways to reach new potential customers. Now Apple Music has made its way towards one of the most popular smart speaker devices in the market.

Amazon has just shared on its blog that it will soon include Apple Music services in its Amazon Echo smart speakers. This music streaming service will begin to work on December 17th and will let people have more options to choose from when they want to listen to their favorite beats. Customers will be able of asking Alexa to play music from the Apple Music libraries. Now we only need to know if the rest of the smart speakers that have Alexa services integrated.