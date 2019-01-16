Amazon keeps giving discounts, now to the latest iPad Pro models

Last week we saw Best Buy give us two days of discounts that included the iPad Pro models. Now, these are not the same discounts, and obviously not the same company, but it’s always good to save some money on new devices.

Amazon is giving a $100 discount on last year’s iPad Pro. Both the 11” and the 12.9” Wi-Fi only variants are eligible for this discount, and you also get free shipping to make the deal a bit sweeter. If you don’t want to buy from Amazon, B&H is also matching this discount on select models, and while you’re at it, you may also but a protective case for your new iPad.

