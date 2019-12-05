Up next
Amazon is giving a 5% discount on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air. This laptop is usually listed for $999, but you can get it for $952.49. It includes a 1.8 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 Processor, Intel HD Graphics 6000, fast SSD storage, 8GB Ram, two USB 3 ports, a thunderbolt 2 port and a Sdxc port.

If you want a smart TV there are plenty of options from Samsung and Sony to choose from. Samsung 4K UHD smart TVs with Alexa compatibility start at $348 in its 50-inch model, while the 75-inch model can be found for $997.99, check the complete list here. Sony 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs with HDR and Alexa can make you save up to $500. These start at $898 for the 49-inch version, or you can go up to $3,998 for the 85-inch version, but you can choose your favorite through this link. You can also check for more deals in Amazon’s 12 days of deals event by following this link.

