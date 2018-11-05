Amazon has a $70 discount for the 2018 Nokia 6.1

HMD has done great things since it re-launched the Nokia brand since two years ago. Now we see one of the best cheap phones of the year with an important discount on Amazon, the Nokia 6.1.

You can now get a 2018 Nokia 6.1 for just $199.99 on Amazon. This is $70 less from its regular price. The best thing is that this device is already getting the software update that gives it the newest version of Android 9 Pie. The Nokia 6.1 includes a 5.5” IPS LCD display with a Snapdragon 630 processor, 16Mp main camera and 8MP selfie shooter. It also includes 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space that can be increased with a microSD card.