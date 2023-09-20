Amazon refreshed several Echo and Fire devices at its event that took place on September 20, 2023. The company revealed several new smart home products, including the Echo Show 8 smart display, new Alexa AI features, new Echo speakers, and Fire tablets. There are also new Fire TV sticks, Ring, Blink, eero devices, and even an updated Echo Frames smart glasses.

In case you missed the news, here are all the product announcements that Amazon made during the live keynote. We included all the products and new features. Before we jump into it, it's also worth mentioning that Alexa is getting a few key improvements, and it'll be smarter and offer better contextual replies when conversing.

Alexa AI

Amazon spent a lengthy time detailing the new features it worked on for Alexa, its smart assistant. The new version uses generative AI (Artificial Intelligence) to provide conversational-based context and information. Alexa LLM can continue conversations without using the hotword repeatedly, and it uses various APIs that can seamlessly include information from various sources, such as news outlets, Wikipedia, Amazon, weather stations, and 200+ more.

Alexa Emergency Assist

The Emergency Assist feature will enable users to ask Alexa for help using the “Alexa, call for help” command. The service offers 24/7 urgent response, the ability to notify up to 25 emergency contacts, critical information for first responders, and smart alerts when smoke or CO is detected.

The Emergency Assist feature will cost $5.99 per month, or $59 annually. It will be available later in October.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023)

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) The Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) comes with the new and improved Alexa AI assistant, a new design, a new and more powerful processor, spatial audio, and a built-in smart home hub that lets you interact with smart devices, get weather information, and so much more. See at Amazon

The new Echo Show 8 (3rd Generation, 2023) is a small refresh compared to its predecessor and has new upgrades. It has a slightly refreshed design, an upgraded processor, support for spatial audio, and a built-in smart home hub.

The device comes with an 8-inch 1280 x 800 display, two 2-inch neodymium stereo speakers with passive bass radiators, and support for spatial audio. It also has a 13MP camera that supports auto-framing.

Amazon also included a new adaptive feature that can display content in a large format while the person is far away, and zoom in – displaying more context and detailed infographics – on the weather, notifications, headlines, and other content. Like most Amazon products, the Echo Show 8 supports Matter, Zigbee, and Thread smart devices.

The new Echo Show 8 is available for $149.99 in the US, and customers can pre-order it today. Shipping will start on 25 October.

Amazon Echo Pop Kids

Amazon Echo Pop Kids Made for Kids The Amazon Echo Pop Kids is available in two designs, one with Disney Princesses, and another with Marvel Avengers. The speaker comes with 6 months of Amazon Kids+ that's designed for children to learn, grow, and explore safely. It supports most smart home features, and parents can easily take control and set up the device. $50 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Pop Standard model The Amazon Echo Pop is a new smart speaker from the company. The Echo Pop features custom-designed front-facing direction speakers, and has Eero built-in to provide better Wi-Fi coverage. $40 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker has been selling well, and it seems like the company is now targeting kids and their parents with the new Echo Pop Kids device.

Internally, the Echo Pop Kids features the same 1.95-inch front-firing speaker that makes the Echo Pop so great, and it has a built-in microphone off button and in-app privacy controls. Like most kids-focused smart speakers from Amazon, it comes with a two-year worry-free warranty, and six months of Amazon Kids+ Family Plan.

Parents can control the speaker and change the settings, and the speaker can also control smart home devices, such as lights, and more. Additionally, the Pop Kids also has eero built-in, and various privacy features ensure the device is safe to use by children.

The Amazon Echo Pop Kids will retail for $49.99 in the US and be available to purchase from October 25. Pre-order is already available on the link above.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids & Kids Pro (13th Gen, 2023)

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids (13th Gen, 2023) The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids is 25% faster than the previous generation, and it can last for up to 13 hours on a single charge, enabling children to learn more and stay entertained. The tablet has improved camera sensors, and a 10.1-inch display. It's available in four unique colors.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (11th Gen, 2023) The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is 25% faster than its predecessor, and it has a longer battery life and improved camera sensors on the front and back. It has a bright and colorful 10.1-inch display, and it's available in three unique colors. $190 at Amazon

Amazon also revealed the Fire HD 10 Kids & Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablets, made for children. Like previous devices, the tablets come with a two-year worry-free warranty, and one year of Amazon Kids+ subscription.

Both tablets feature new processors, and come with a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display for a more enjoyable and clearer experience. The two tablets use a sturdy and strong kid-friendly cases that prevent damage, and both devices weigh less than 700 grams, making them easy to handle for young children.

The tablets have 3GB of memory and 32GB of expandable storage, lasting up to 13 hours on a single charge. Charging takes 4 hours, and they both support covers, Bluetooth keyboards, and screen protectors. The device charges via USB-C and have a 5MP front and rear-facing cameras. The tablets start at $189.99 in the US and are available for pre-order. The devices will be released on October 18, 2023.

Amazon Echo Frames

Amazon Echo Frames (3rd Gen, 2023) The Amazon Echo Frames is made of premium materials, and features 15% slimmer temples. It's more comfortable and can last up to six hours on a single charge. It's faster, and the audio experience has significantly improved. $270 at Amazon

The next-generation Echo Frames glasses will be available in five new styles, including sunglass, prescription-ready, and blue light lens options. Amazon says the new frames have been redesigned with premium materials to be lightweight, and they come with 15% slimmer temples for a comfortable feel.

The Frames comes with improved battery life and can last up to six hours on a single charge. It also supports multi-point pairing, and the speakers deliver more bass with clearer sound. The processing power has also been upgraded. This enables speech processing to be improved, and audio to be cleared in loud and windy conditions.

Amazon is also launching the new Carrera Smart Glasses, a new line of smart eyewear. The Carrera lineup will be a fashion-forward frame designed by Carrera eyewear, and will include two new frame designs, Carrera Cruiser and Carrera Sprinter.

The Echo Frames and Carerra Smart Glasses collection will start at $269.99, and users can sign up to receive more information on Amazon’s website.

Amazon Echo Hub

Amazon Echo Hub The Amazon Echo Hub lets you control your smart home products, which are compatible with Matter, Thread, and Zigbee devices. It lets you access your security systems, play music, and see all of your connected devices on the dashboard for easy access. $180 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Hub is a new, easy-to-use control panel that lets users access and control their smart home devices. It can be wall-mounted and streamline smart home controls using widgets, cameras displayed on the dashboard, security systems and feeds, routines, music, and more.

The Echo Hub comes with an 8-inch 1280 x 800 display, dual stereo speakers, and support for Matter, Zigbee, and Thread-supported smart devices. It’s also compatible with the entire range of Amazon's product lineup.

The Amazon Echo Hub will retail for $179.99, and it currently shows as “coming soon”, as the company refused to say when it would become available for purchase.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar The new Amazon Fire TV Soundbar features DTS Virtual:X that delivers three-dimensional virtual audio with two 20W speakers. The Fire TV Soundbar works with all Fire TV devices, including sticks and smart TVs. $120 at Amazon

The new Amazon Fire TV Soundbar features DTS Virtual:X that delivers three-dimensional virtual audio with two 20W speakers. It supports Dolby Audio and can fill a room with immersive surround sound. It features a compact 24-inch design that can fit easily in more entertainment centers, and users can place it in front of their TVs on a stand, or beneath the TV.

It has Bluetooth that enables users to connect wirelessly and seamlessly to the speaker, enabling the option to stream content with ease. It’s designed to work with Fire TV and supports the TV sticks that enable users to control the device with existing remotes. The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar is already available on Amazon for $119.99.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K & 4K Max (2nd Gen, 2023)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen, 2023) The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is up to 25% more powerful than the first generation, and it comes with Wi-Fi 6 for a faster streaming experience. It has 2GB of memory, and it provides crisp and immersive 4K content. See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen, 2023) The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is more powerful than its predecessor, and it comes with Wi-Fi 6E for a faster and more reliable streaming experience. It has double the storage of the previous generation, and it supports Dolby Vision, Atmos, HDR, and HDR10+ content. $60 at Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen) will retail for $49.99, while the Fire TV Stick 4K Max will be available for $59.99. Both streaming devices are already available to pre-order, and they’ll become available on September 27.

The standard Fire TV Stick 4K features a 30% more powerful processor compared to the previous generation, and it comes with Wi-Fi 6 for a more reliable and stable streaming experience. The device still supports Dolby Atmos, Vision, and HDR10+ content and has access to the most popular streaming services.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with the same features as the standard 4K model, but it has a more powerful processor, and support for Wi-Fi 6E for a more futureproof experience and more reliable connection. If you’re looking for a device that you can hold on to for several years and supports the latest standards for an enhanced experience, the Max will be a great choice for only $10 more.

Eero Max 7

Amazon eero Max 7 The new eero Max 7 supports Wi-Fi 7, and it's the most powerful, and fastest mesh system from the eero lineup. It has two 10 gigabit and two 2.5 gigabit ethernet ports on the back, and it supports 200+ connected devices. $600 at Amazon

Wasting no time at today’s event, Amazon also launched the new eero Max 7 mesh system. The new router is the most powerful eero product in the lineup, and it comes with Wi-Fi 7, and four ethernet ports on the back, two supporting up to 10 gigabit ethernet, and the other two 2.5 gigabit. The mesh system supports 2.4, 5, and 5 GHz radio bands and can deliver up to 4.3 Gbps wireless and 9.4 Gbps wired speeds.

The router supports Matter, Thread, and Zigbee smart home products, and it works with more than 200+ connected devices. The eero Max 7 retails for $599.99 for a single unit, and it’ll be available in one, two, and three packs on Amazon.com, BestBuy, Frontier, and Metronet in the US, UK, Canada, Italy, France, Germany, and Spain.