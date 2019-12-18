Amazon is giving us great deals every single day. The latest offers will help you save some money on the latest TicWatch Pro, some laptops, and the 13-inch MacBook Air.
- The TicWatch Pro is $90 off, which means that you would only have to pay $159.36 for this smartwatch. Remember that its layered display will make your battery last up to thirty days on a single charge, if you use on Essential mode, or two complete days in Smart Mode.
- You can also get the latest Lenovo IdeaPad for $239. That’s $60.99 off its regular $299.99 price. It includes a 15.6-inch HD display, 7th Gen AMD A9-9425 Dual-Core processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage.
- The latest HP Laptop with a 15.6-inch HD display, Intel Dual-Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 1TB HDD storage is available for $339.99, that’s $189 in savings.
- The 13-inch MacBook Air is still on sale for $699.95, that’s almost $300 off its regular $999 price. It includes a Dual-Core Intel Core i5 processor, fast SSD storage, 8GB RAM, plus Thunderbolt 2 and USB 3 ports.
