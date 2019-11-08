Amazon giving Amazon products constant discounts is great news for everyone. Right now, you can get the latest 11-inch or the 12.9-inch iPad Pro models for $150 and $200 off respectively.

The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB storage is available for just $949.99, that’s $199.01 in savings. You can also go for the Wi-Fi + Cellular version and storage space that can go up to 1TB, but the savings are limited to $91.07. If you want the smaller 11-inch version, you can save $149.01. This Wi-Fi version will only cost $799.99, but you can also go for more storage, and the Cellular enabled version, and still get the $150 savings. You can use this extra cash to get yourself a new 2nd-gen Apple Pencil for $120 since its also discounted.